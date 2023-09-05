Imran Khan Opens Up On His Mental Health Battle: 'Couldn't Absorb Positivity, Went Looking For...'

Imran Khan’s comeback on social media has been quite a happy moment for his fans. The actor, who was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti, stayed away from the limelight for years now. He recently opened up about the same and admitted to his mistake of having a pessimistic mindset. He even went on to reveal how he had become so hard on himself and kept on focusing on the negativity that came his way.

Imran penned an emotional note on Instagram. The note read, “** Trigger Warning Self Harm ** Sorry about the silence… when you’ve lived so long in darkness, the sunshine can feel unbearably bright at first. I’ve been flooded with so many message of love, support, and encouragement that it felt weird. Unnatural."

He explained that he just couldn’t accept the warmth, love and positivity that fans showered on him and kept on looking for the ugly words to punish himself with. “I couldn’t absorb that much positivity, so instead I went looking for the ugly words, the hurtful ones that sound more like the Voice in my head, because that feels more familiar to me. I checked Reddit (still reliable), the comments sections of news articles, wherever I could find words sharp enough to cut myself with," he said.

The Break Ke Baad actor, who has now come a long way dealing with the same, shared, “And then a funny thing happened. There I was, poking and slicing away trying to feel ‘normal’, but somehow the edges of the words seemed less sharp… the tips less pointy. They weren’t drawing blood the way they used to. They just didn’t work anymore. And I think I know why."

On a closing note, the Katti Batti actor shared, “We all have scars, old wounds that still ache. But love heals. Love is empowering and uplifitng, and if you are fortunate enough to receive the kind of love that I have, I think it starts to fill in those scars. It covers you in a layer of protective armor. You may never fully grasp the extent to which your love empowers me, but know that I am grateful. You make me feel 304.8 cm tall."

Fans took to the comments section and thanked him for being so vulnerable. One of them wrote, “Every day I remember why I became a fan. Thank you for sharing your vulnerability." Another one commented, “It takes courage to say all this. A proud fan sir! ❤️❤️." “I can tell you been through a lot. But I can say you are strong and trust me your hard work means a lot to us. ❤️Come back and come back stronger ❤️sending you lots of love," wrote another one.

Earlier too, Imran Khan called himself a “fool" for only valuing the negative voices at the time while ignoring the good ones. Taking to his Instagram stories, he shared, “If you’re wondering why I’m looking at the past so much it’s because I’m reshaping my relationship with my films. To be clear, I’m not blaming anyone for anything; all opinions are valid, and not everyone will like the same things, that’s normal. Unfortunately, at the time, I was only able to look at things from a negative mindset."

Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut with the 2008 Bollywood movie Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. Despite the film’s success, he also faced setbacks when his films Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Katti Batti did not perform well. He did make a comeback as a director in 2018, helming the short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India but did not pursue a career in direction thereafter.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).