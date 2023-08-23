Imran Khan Recalls The 'Blast' He Had During Break Ke Baad Shoot Days; Deepika Padukone Reacts

Imran Khan fans have often said that they miss the “era of Imran Khan Bollywood romcoms". The actor impressed fans with his boy-next-door charm in films like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Meri Brother Ki Dulhan and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, among others. He is also remembered for his stellar performance in the action comedy film, Delhi Belly and Break Ke Baad with Deepika Padukone. While he took a back step from acting after Katti Batti, co-starring Kangana Ranaut, Imran recently teased his comeback in a comment on Zeenat Aman’s Instagram post.

Now, he has taken to Instagram to look back at the good old days from 2010. He shared a series of BTS photos from the sets of Break Ke Baad and penned down his memories of the summer of 2010 when he visited Mauritius for the shoot of the movie. Each day, he revealed, they relished a plethora of seafood, sampled the potent Mauritian rum and formed lifelong friendships. The note read, “In the summer of 2010, I went to Mauritius to shoot Break ke Baad. We swam every day, ate a lot of seafood, sampled Mauritian rum (potent), and made some friends for life. It was a blast. Apparently, in between all the revelries, we managed to make a film as well. This one always had a special place in my heart, because of how much I enjoyed making it. I can’t show you many of the behind the scenes photographs, as it may compromise the modesty of certain individuals… but here’s a glimpse."

Check out the post here:

His co-star from the film, Deepika Padukone, took to comments and wrote, “Soo True" with a red heart. Fans also thronged the comments section requesting him to make a comeback on the big screen.

Despite early commercial success, Imran also faced setbacks when his films Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Katti Batti did not perform well. He did make a comeback as a director in 2018 with the short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India but did not pursue a career in direction after that.