Imran Khan Shares BTS Photos Of Luck, Reveals He Burnt His Eyelashes During Shoot; Check Post

Imran Khan on Wednesday gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes of his action thriller film Luck. In a candid Instagram post, Imran shared a series of behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos, offering a sneak peek and revealing an unexpected incident that took place during the shooting.

He wrote on Instagram, “Speaking of Luck… I found these old pictures, and thought they would be interesting to share. Yes, that’s real fire. The umbrella helped with the sun, but not the flames. My eyelashes actually got burned off during a take, when an explosion went off too close in front of me. And yes, that’s also really me strapped to the outside of a flying Cessna.” As soon as he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “The most beautiful thing happened in 2023 after PATHAAN is you Imran Khan using social media after 5 years.” Another wrote, “Luck is the og squid games.”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan)

Imran recently teased his comeback in a comment on Zeenat Aman’s latest Instagram post. A fan dropped a comment which read that she is waiting for Imran Khan’s comeback. Taking to the comments section of the post, the fan wrote, “Zeenat Ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera @imrankhan kab karega." Surprisingly enough for the fan, the actor replied to her comment by saying, “Chalo Aditi, let’s leave this one to the internet… 1M likes and I’ll make it happen." The actor also shared Zeenat’s recent Instagram post on his story with the caption, “Taking notes on how to make a comeback from Zeenat ji."

Despite early commercial success, Imran also faced setbacks when his films Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Katti Batti did not perform well. He did make a comeback as a director in 2018, helming the short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India but did not pursue a career in direction thereafter.