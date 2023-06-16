Imtiaz Ali Birthday: Must-watch Movies of the Filmmaker

HAPPY BIRTHDAY IMTIAZ ALI: Imtiaz Ali, the acclaimed filmmaker known for his soul-stirring storytelling and poignant narratives, turns a year older today. Born on June 16, Imtiaz carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry with his unique filmmaking style and ability to portray complex emotions on the big screen.

Imtiaz Ali is widely regarded as a “Master of love stories" as his films such as Love Aaj Kal, Jab Harry Met Sejal, and Highway, struck a chord with the audience- by exploring the depths of human emotions, blending romance with elements of travel and self-exploration. His collaborations with music maestros like A.R. Rahman, Pritam, and Arijit Singh have resulted in some iconic soundtracks that continue to resonate with the audience.

Imtiaz’s keen ear for music and ability to create immersive soundscapes add an extra layer of depth to his storytelling.

As Imtiaz Ali celebrates his 52nd birthday today, fans eagerly await his upcoming projects like Amar Singh Chamkila- with a hope to witness more thought-provoking and emotionally charged stories on the silver screen.

Chamkila

Imtiaz Ali secured the rights to produce a biopic on Amar Singh Chamkila, famously called the ‘Elvis of Punjabi music’. The biopic will delve into the lives of Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur, who were tragically assassinated in 1988. Media reports reveal that Imtiaz has cast Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh as the main leads, making it their first-ever collaboration. Diljit Dosanjh will portray the renowned Punjab singer Amar Singh Chamkila and Parineeti will play his wife Amarjot.

Musician and composer AR Rahman will be responsible for the film’s score and soundtrack. A teaser trailer has been released by Netflix, providing a glimpse into the highly anticipated film.

Thai Massage (2022)

Imtiaz’s other film Thai Massage is centred around Atmaram Dubey, a middle-class 70-year-old widower grappling with erectile dysfunction. After years of celibacy, he comes to terms with the fact that he may never experience sexual intimacy again. This realization triggers a remarkable journey of self-discovery, challenging societal norms and conventions. The main cast includes Gajraj Rao, Divyendu Sharma, Sunny Hinduja, Rajpal Yadav, Vibha Chibber, and Alina Zasobina. The movie hit the theatres on November 11 last year.

Love Aaj Kal (2020)

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, the film takes inspiration from Imtiaz’s own 2009 movie of the same name. Love Aaj Kal beautifully captures the essence of modern-day relationships, spanning across two different periods, and the conflicts faced by the protagonists in their quest for love and fulfillment. Imtiaz’s unique storytelling style combined with the fresh pairing of the lead actors created a buzz among fans. Though the film received mixed reviews, it was praised for its contemporary take on love and relationships.

Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017)

Jab Harry Met Sejal brought together the powerhouse duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. The film revolves around a tour guide named Harry and a young woman named Sejal who embark on a journey across Europe in search of Sejal’s lost engagement ring. Imtiaz’s knack for creating soulful romantic tales and the chemistry between the lead actors added charm to the film. While the movie received mixed reviews, it showcased Imtiaz’s ability to explore the complexities of human relationships.

Highway (2014)

A critically acclaimed film that showcases Imtiaz Ali’s storytelling prowess at its best. Starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda, the movie follows the journey of Veera, a young woman who finds freedom and self-discovery during a road trip after being abducted. Imtiaz’s ability to explore unconventional narratives and his focus on the emotional journey of his characters earned the film rave reviews. Alia Bhatt’s standout performance and A.R. Rahman’s soulful music added to the film’s appeal.

We wish Imtiaz Ali a Happy 52nd Birthday!