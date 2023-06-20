In A First, Makers Of Moeder Honour Musician Pandit I Krishnakumar At Poster Launch

Kerala’s film industry boasts a rich history, known for producing iconic and memorable Malayalam films. In recent years, a shift towards “new generation cinema" has gained prominence. This progressive movement focuses on unique storytelling, diverse subjects, and providing a platform for talented actors to shine nationally.

One such film that embodies this new wave is Moeder, written and directed by debutant SPS Nenmara Katha and produced by V Manikuttan under the banner of I Movie Makers. The film explores the psychological pressures faced by children, shedding light on the sensitive issue of child abuse and aiming to raise awareness among parents and children. It features a mix of newcomers, including Benna John, Karthika, Mithilaj, and Anjali, alongside renowned actors Thankachan Vithura, Balachandran Chullikad, Shivaji Guruvayoor, and Salam Bappu.

In a groundbreaking move, the team behind Moeder initiated a new tradition during the film’s poster launch and puja ceremony. They chose to honour Pandit I Krishnakumar Ji, a highly accomplished music composer, who has contributed to around 600 films in the South Indian film industry. This gesture aimed to recognise and appreciate the immense talent and dedication of individuals who have often worked behind the scenes without receiving due recognition.

The ceremony garnered praise and applause from industry insiders and film enthusiasts alike. Esteemed personalities such as Rajasenan, Nanjiyamma, and AK Puthussery were present to commemorate the occasion, emphasizing the significance of this new beginning in the industry.

“Moeder" is not limited to the Malayalam language alone. It aims to transcend linguistic boundaries by releasing in 14 other languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Punjabi, Odia, Assamese, Rajasthani, Manipuri, Nagpuri, and even other foreign languages. This multilingual approach aims to reach a wider audience and create a greater impact with its important message.

With its emphasis on new-generation cinema, “Moeder" symbolizes the evolving landscape of Malayalam cinema and its commitment to addressing relevant social issues while providing a platform for fresh talent. It is a testament to the industry’s dedication to producing impactful films that resonate with audiences across different regions and languages.