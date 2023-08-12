In A White Bikini, Vaibhavi Jagdish Sets Temperature Soaring; Fans Can't Keep Calm

Kannada movie actress Vaibhavi Jagdish is a glamour girl, who leaves no stone unturned to make a fashion statement. Her styling ranges from sporting bright colours, various prints, and not shying away from slipping into bold outfits. The actress is currently in Dubai and has set the temperatures high with her sartorial choices.

Vaibhavi Jagdish made her fans go into a frenzy after she uploaded some breathtaking photos of herself in a pristine white swimsuit. The actress wore a white bikini top with a deep V neckline and paired it with low-waist bottoms. She wore a dainty necklace and left her luscious hair open as she posed for the camera. The actress flaunted her toned body in the clicks. The caption read, “Mermaid mornings.”

But, this is not all. The stunning beauty left Dubai captivated by her personality as she dished out major fashion goals. She posted a photo from her day out at Nammos Dubai. She wore a gorgeous orange figure-hugging outfit. It was a cut-out sleeveless dress with a knot detail at the back. Her neckline is formed from gathered pleats that add an oomph factor to her dress. The whole dress has a small horizontal pleat design that accentuates her toned figure. She opted for dark sunnies and nude heels to round off her look. She captioned the post with “Life recently”.

A user wrote, “Red alert.” Another user commented, “Stunning.” A comment read, “Always killing us with your pictures ufff”. A fan wrote, “Slaying hot in Dubai.” One fan also called her “Indian Kim (Kardashian).” An individual praised her and wrote, “Some of your best content has come from this trip. Glad you went on this vacation, Queen.”

Her latest photo from Sofitel Dubai, The Palm Resort and Spa has left her mesmerised by her beauty. She wore a brownish-purple printed gown with a slit at the back. The gown gives her a mermaid-like look and Vaibhavi looks ravishing in it. Her caption read, “Look at you, looking at me.”

On the professional front, Vaibhavi Jagdish is known for her works like Kaamannana Makkalu, Apradhi Kaun, Chennai Super Police and many others. She was last seen in Yaanaa in 2019.