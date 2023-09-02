In An Easy-Breezy Floral Dress, Pragya Jaiswal Beats The Summer Heat

Pragya Jaiswal is a famous actress in the Telugu film industry. She has appeared in various films and has received a lot of appreciation for her performances. She has also been a part of Hindi films. Pragya Jaiswal is also quite popular for her fashion choices. She is often seen sharing beautiful pictures with her fans on social media. Recently, Pragya has once again shared a series of pictures on Instagram. In the series of photos, she looks beautiful in a white floral mini dress. Pragya posed for the cameras with a beaming smile. She opted for subtle makeup, kept her hair open and paired her outfit with white sandals that added simplicity to her overall look. One of her photos had a close up shot of her face. In the other two photos, she can be seen sitting or standing. Pragya was also seen donning a small ear stud. Pragya Jaiswal captioned the post, “Swipe to zoom out. #HelloSeptember"

As soon as Pragya Jaiswal uploaded the pictures on social media, her fans were awestruck. They praised her beauty. One of the users wrote, “Beautiful look and nice dress". Another user commented, “You are very gorgeous".

In another Instagram post, Pragya was seen exuding elegance in an olive-coloured dress. She was spotted posing for the camera against a wall in her natural look. She went with open hair and gave intense looks while posing. She also opted for golden hoops to accessorise her look and went for red-tinted lips with peach blush for make-up.

She captioned it, “If I were you, I’d stop scrolling too."

Pragya Jaiswal began her career as a model before starting her journey in films. She made her acting debut with the 2015-Telugu historical drama Kanche. She was even awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for this film. According to reports, she was to appear in Antim: The Final Truth, but her scenes were edited out at the last moment. Pragya Jaiswal last appeared in the Telugu action-drama film Son of India, which was released in 2022.