In Bengaluru, Cubbonpet Tiffin Room Offers Scrumptious Dosas And Idlis

People from all across India live in Bangalore, as it is considered the IT hub of the country. Most people work here on the weekdays and enjoy the city on the weekends. Despite the severe traffic, people living in Bangalore have found their peace in the food that it offers. There are several food options available in the city, making it a unique place. From local spots serving scrumptious dosas to high-end restaurants with international cuisines, Bangalore has exciting options for everyone. So today, let’s look at one of the most exciting local spots that serve delicious food in the city:

Cubbonpet Tiffin Room is now emerging as one of the most popular eateries in the city. The popular food joint offers a variety of dosas, ghee fried mushroom pulao, vegetarian pulao, idlis, lemon rice, vada, and more. People from all across the city come to the place to enjoy the food. The place has a unique name, and it is always crowded in the morning and the evening as it offers a variety of snacks to the public.

It is located in the Gandhi Bazaar area of Basavanagudi. The small store has no seating, but it is usually very crowded. The eatery is open for breakfast from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM and then starts at 5:30 PM for an early dinner. They cook homemade foods, which makes people go crazy for them.

According to reports, the eater was started during the second COVID-19 lockdown by a man named Mohan Cubbonpet. It was found that he used to work as an IT professional and then decided to leave his job to pursue his dream of starting a business. Now, after 2 years, the place has been running well, and people enjoy the food.

In an interview, Mohan Cubbonpet revealed that the taste of their dishes is because of their chef, Kavya Madadi, who knows exactly the quantity of every ingredient. He added that she is so skilled because she knows exactly how much quantity should be made every day.