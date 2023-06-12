CHANGE LANGUAGE
In Bommai Sneak Peek, SJ Suryah Delivers Brilliant Performance; Fans Laud Him

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 18:05 IST

Chennai, India

The director-turned-actor is seen delivering a compelling 3-minute single-shot scene.

The Bommai sneak peek promises another stunning performance by SJ Suryah.

SJ Suryah is one of Tamil cinema’s most successful director-actors, and he enjoys taking on hard parts. SJ Survah will play the male lead in Radhamohan’s Tamil film Bommai, which hits the theatres this week. The long-awaited picture has finally been scheduled for release in theatres on June 16, and the producers have been planning a big opening.

The makers have released a sneak peek of Bommai, and SJ Suryah excels as a performer in the promotional video. The Bommai sneak peek promises another stunning performance by SJ Suryah, as the director-turned-actor is seen delivering a compelling 3-minute single-shot scene.

Within just a few hours the video has received over lakh views and the comments section has been filled with fan excitement. One of them commented, “My love for his performance…extraordinary!!! Where has he kept all these in all these years? Seriously, he made me cry with his expressions and voice modulation simply as I say he is the best!!! My favorite actor, love him so much for this!” Another wrote, “Omg! I can’t wait to experience this scene on the big screen. SJS sir is acting for real.”

Following the intriguing Bommai trailer, the single-shot sequence of SJ Suryah as a sneak peek has boosted hopes for the film, and the creators have come up with some impressive advertising for the film. Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the female lead opposite SJ Suryah, and this is her second film with the actor following ‘Monster! Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the score, and his music will undoubtedly transform the film into an intense one. The film ‘Bommai’ has been censored U/A and will run for 2 hours and 25 minutes.

Recently, the two-minute and twenty-second clip shows a bizarre bond between a man (SJ Suryah) and a mannequin (Priya Bhavani Shankar) that comes to life. The film also deviates slightly from Radha Mohan’s lighthearted entertainment terrain, adopting a more serious tone with the introduction of elements such as death, sadness, and a police inquiry.

