In First-look Poster Of Jackson Durai 2, Sathyaraj A Daunting British Officer

Veteran Tamil actor Sathyaraj and his son, actor Sibiraj were showered with immense love and applause when they shared screen space in films like Jore, Vetrivel Sakthivel and Kovai Brothers. The duo’s last collaboration project was the horror comedy film Jackson Durai. It was released in 2016. The film garnered a mixed response. As the Tamil audience awaited for them to reunite, the makers of Jackson Durai announced a sequel to the film, earlier this year.

Recently, they unveiled its first look poster. It features Sathyaraj as a British officer. Sibiraj shared the poster of the film on social media. Set during the pre-independence era, the film’s poster displays Sathyaraj in a fierce avatar, as he is seen wearing a British uniform and a stunning pair of sunglasses. The caption for the poster reads, “Jackson Durai: The Monster.” The film has been jointly bankrolled by Sri Green Productions and Dream Studios. It is helmed by PV Dharanidharan, who also directed the first part of the film.

Interestingly, Jackson Durai: Chapter 2 will be the 250th movie of Sathyaraj. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. Reportedly, the upcoming film is likely to be a contrast to what we have seen in the prequel. Earlier, the director confirmed that the sequel of Jackson Durai will be a horror thriller and will show two different timelines. The reports also suggest that Sibiraj will be playing a double role in the film. Now, it is expected that the makers will soon drop the first look of Sibiraj from the film.

Jackson Durai: Chapter 2 will see Enga Hostel-fame Samyuktha Viswanathan playing the female lead in the film. Besides, Sharath Ravi and Mani HK have also been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film. The music of the film is given by Siddharth Vipin, whereas the cinematography is done by Kalyan Venkatraman. The first part of the film featured Bindu Madhavi, Karunakaran, Rajendran, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.