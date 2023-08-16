In His Independence Day Speech, Mohan Babu's Clear Message Against ‘Caste-Based Discrimination’

On the occasion of Independence Day, popular Telugu actor and producer Mohan Babu visited Mohan Babu University along with his son Vishnu. He hoisted the flag there and talked about India’s struggle for independence. After that, he also went to his native village, Modugulapalem, and mingled with the villagers and childhood friends. During the event, he planted saplings in the village along with the villagers. Speaking on the occasion, he vehemently opposed the caste-based discrimination that has been happening in the areas.

During the event, he also said that everyone should be respected based on good nature and not based on caste. He further added that so many lives have been destroyed due to caste-based discrimination. Mohan Babu said that he was an anti-casteist from childhood and would slap his friends if they said anything that reeked of caste discrimination.

Mohan Babu also thanked his native place. He said that Modugulapalem is his birthplace, and his parents and villagers are the main reason for his growth as an actor, producer, Rajya Sabha member, and education provider. He also remembered his journey from his village to the Delhi Parliament and showed gratitude towards his native land.

On the work front, even though he is doing a few films now, Mohan Babu was last seen in Shaakuntalam, starring Samantha Prabhu and Dev Mohan in the lead roles. Despite the hype, the film didn’t receive good reviews and was a flop at the box office.

Mohan Babu is a noted educationist and the founder of the Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Trust. He also founded the Mohan Babu University in Tirupathi, which he named after himself.