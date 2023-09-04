In His Latest Track Gone Girl, Badshah's Playful Jab At Honey Singh

Rappers Raftaar and Badshah recently appeared as judges in the grand finale episode of Hip Hop India. A video from the show’s finale has garnered significant attention online. In the video, Raftaar playfully asks Badshah, “Tell me, who isn’t making a comeback?".

In a scathing diss, he says, “Ek baat samajh le, mein bolu kam aankhon se padhle, game ke top pe baitha, jiske bhi bas ki wo aake pakadle, inse game crack hi nai hora na, hit koi track hi nai hora na, yahaan fir maine scene change kiya , aur kuch logo ka come back hi nai hora.. woo, Badshah hai naam meri jaan, pyaar so mujhko wo baddie bolti hai, aye game mein laundo ka baap hoon baby, ek tu hi thodi hai jo mujhe daddy bolti hai".

It appears that Badshah may be subtly addressing Yo Yo Honey Singh’s comeback.

Renowned music composer Badshah has recently released his scorching new single, Gone Girl, featuring the talented Payal Dev on vocals and showcasing emerging Telugu actress Sakshi Vadya in the music video. As a prominent figure in India’s hip-hop scene, Badshah possesses a flair for crafting anthemic tracks, and Gone Girl is no exception. He continues to uphold his tradition of delivering crowd-pleasing hits, offering a musical experience that pays homage to his classic musical style.

Ten years after making a significant impact on the Indian music scene with energetic hits like Paani Paani, DJ Waale Babu, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Genda Phool, and Garmi, Badshah is returning to his signature musical style.

For those who may not be up to date with his recent music, Badshah’s earlier releases, such as Retropanda and 3 A.M. Sessions, represented a clear shift away from his usual energetic club anthems. These releases saw him exploring fresh formats and musical styles.

Badshah raps about his reign as the unquestioned king of the Indian hip-hop industry. On the other hand, Honey Singh has been struggling to produce chart-topping hits since his return to the music scene a few years ago.

In recent weeks, Badshah opened up about the contentious 2012 breakup of Mafia Mundeer during an interview on the Raj Shamani podcast. He didn’t mince words in criticizing Honey Singh’s motives. Badshah also mentioned that Honey Singh had asked band members like Raftaar, Ikka, Lil Golu, and himself to sign blank contracts.