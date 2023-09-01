In Kannada YouTuber Dr Bro’s Latest Viral Video, A Sneak Peek Into Somalia’s Bakaara Market

Gagan Srinivas, who is popularly known as Dr. Bro, is one of the most famous YouTubers in Karnataka. He has a massive fan following, and many people watch his videos on YouTube. He is known for producing informative, humorous, and engaging content, as he travels to different parts of the world and shows their culture and unique way of living. Recently, his love for adventure took him to Somalia (East Africa), where he spoke about the unique culture of the place on his YouTube channel. In the recent video, Dr. Bro is seen travelling in the streets of Somalia. As seen in the video, their currency is Somali shilling, which is openly sold in markets. This is mainly because the country does not have properly running financial institutions like banks. Reportedly, there are only a few ATMs in the country. As a result, money is mostly sold in the Bakaara market, and people take it from there. Every morning, money exchangers from all over the country call the market to inquire about the rate of Somali shillings against dollars.

Dr Bro started the video with his traditional introduction, saying Namaskara Devru. In the video, he takes us through the streets and explains the financial situation of the country. According to reports, the value of the Somali shilling is also very low compared to the Indian rupee. The video has gone viral on YouTube, and so far, it has gotten 1.98 million views on the platform.

Many users commented on the video and praised Dr. Bro for his hard work and dedication. One of the users wrote, “This man is literally born to make history. Love from Kerala."

Another user wrote, “Comedy + Entertainment + History that is Dr Bro."

Dr Bro is an avid traveller who explores many places in the world while conversing in Kannada. He has travelled to different parts of the world. From Afghanistan to Pakistan to other places, he has demonstrated his bravery in a variety of terrains and civilisations. Dr Bro’s ability to mix lighthearted humour with his travel accounts has made him quite popular among the audience. He is known for his upbeat and entertaining hosting mannerisms, which leaves an indelible impression on his audience.