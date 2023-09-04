In Mark Antony Trailer, This Late South Actress Back On Screen Through CGI

While Hollywood films have always had a steady influx of films based on time travel, it is still a rarely explored subject in Indian cinema. There have been just a handful of films dealing with the concept. The Telugu film Aditya 369 starring Nandamuri Balakrishna is considered to be the first time travel film in India, and we have not had many more. This is precisely why Vishal and SJ Suryah’s upcoming Tamil film Mark Antony is awaited with bated breath.

Mark Antony, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, deals with two gangsters who stumble upon a mystical phone that allows them to traverse across time. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Sunday. With eye-catching visuals, breathtaking action sequences and vibrant frames, the makers effectively convey the universe of the movie, all set to the upbeat melodies of music director GV Prakash Kumar. A lot can be seen happening in the trailer after Vishal and SJ Suryah realise their ability to time travel but there has been one scene that has become the talk of the town.

It is the appearance of iconic actress Silk Smitha for just a few seconds in the two-minute fifty-second trailer. Late actress Silk Smitha is brought alive on screen through CGI, playing a fictionalised version of herself. The leading duo seems to have time travelled into the 80s era when the craze and hype for the actress and dancer was at its peak. They are seen coming across the actress in a moving bus. She had ushered in a new age of sensuousness in Tamil cinema in the 1980s attaining cult status, even having a Hindi biopic named The Dirty Picture.

Fans will have many reasons to see the movie in theatres soon, including the large supporting cast and a CGI Silk Smitha appearance. The movie is preparing for its September 15 global release. The film could be a game changer for both the actors as well as the director. After two consecutive failures, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan and Bagheera, filmmaker Adhik will try to rebound with the movie.