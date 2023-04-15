Zeenat Aman, Neena Gupta And Soni Razdan Unite For A 'Very Special Evening', See Pics

It was a starry Friday night. Zeenat Aman reunited with her friends and veteran actors Soni Razdan, and Neena Gupta. Their friend and producer Anu Ranjan also joined them for a much-needed catch-up. Soni Razdan even gave her fans a sneak peek into their warm evening. While the first picture in the Instagram carousel shows the entire group posing for the camera, the second one has Soni Razdan, Neena Gupta and Anu Rajan sitting together. “Thank you @nkhan_amrohi for this very special evening… and the opportunity for a much-needed catch up,” Soni Razdan wrote along with the picture.

Even Anu Ranjan shared a group photo from the get-together on her Instagram handle. “A memorable valuable eve with my friends of over 3 decades,” she wrote while sharing the picture. Anu Ranjan even shared how she met each one of them in her lengthy post. Speaking about Zeenat, she wrote, “Zeenat the 1st friend of Shashi’s I met when we were engaged & danced at our wedding with our sweet Mazhar.” Anu said Neena Gupta and her have been friends ever since their daughters Anushka Ranjan and Masaba Gupta were in pre-school together. Talking about her friendship with Soni Razdan, Anu said it dates back to when the two were pregnant at the same time with their daughters Akansha Ranjan and Alia Bhatt.

“Neena since our kids were in Jamnabai in pre school & always a call away. Soni who has been there ever since she n I were pregnant with our lil ones,my go to friend. Old friends New memories.Here's to another chapter of our friendship,” her post further read.

It is no surprise that their post was filled with compliments from fans. One of them wrote, “Mashallah beautiful ladies in one frame,” while another one commented, “Thank you for sharing this photo with us. So many favourite person in one frame.” Many others went on to share heart emoticons in the comment section.

While Neena Gupta was last seen in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway with Rani Mukerji in lead, Soni Razdan is gearing up for Ishaan Khatter-starrer Pippa. Meanwhile, Zeenat Aman, who recently made her debut on Instagram, is all set to make her comeback with the OTT series called Showsttopper.

