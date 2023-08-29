In Red Chand Buta Saree, Rakul Preet Singh Sets Internet On Fire

Actress Rakul Preet Singh consistently captivates her fans by effortlessly donning sarees and leaving them spellbound. Her ability to transition from commanding the silver screen to setting major fashion benchmarks has firmly established her as a trendsetter. Recently, she shared a series of images showcasing her elegance in traditional attire, and it’s nearly impossible to look away. In the snapshots, Rakul radiates grace as she adorns a striking red chand buta saree paired with a resplendent golden blouse, all while exuding confidence for the candid photoshoot.

Rakul’s choice of a sleek low bun complements her ensemble seamlessly. Her accessories include elaborate chandbalis in gold and an array of chic golden bracelets. As for her makeup, the actress flaunts impeccably shaped eyebrows, mascara-enhanced eyelashes, understated eye makeup, a finely contoured nose, and a shade of nude lipstick, harmoniously tying together her impeccable look.

Sharing these captivating pictures on her social media platform, Rakul affectionately refers to herself as a Telugu ammayi (Telugu girl). Her posts have ignited a whirlwind of excitement across social media, with countless admirers showering her with praise and adulation.

Whether adorned in traditional attire or modern ensembles, Rakul consistently manages to ignite discussions with her style choices. Not too long ago, the actress showcased her allure in a black netted dress. With her hair cascading down, she posed with an air of confidence, accentuating her look with copper-hued bangles and rings. Accompanying the images was Rakul’s caption, playfully noting, “Black is an acquired obsession."

Rakul Preet Singh has undoubtedly left an indelible mark with her exceptional acting prowess across Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil cinema. Her journey commenced with the Kannada film Gilli in 2009, subsequently gracing Telugu and Tamil productions like Venkatadri Express and Thadaiyara Thaakka in 2013. She garnered recognition for her roles in films such as Loukyam, Pandaga Chesko, Sarrainodu, Dhruva, Nannaku Prematho, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, Spyder, and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. Rakul made her Hindi debut with the 2014 film Yaariyan and has since expanded her horizons with Hindi projects like De De Pyaar De, Runway 34, and Doctor G.

Exciting prospects await Rakul as she gears up for upcoming projects, including Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Khiladi 1080, Indian 2, Ayalaan, and an untitled venture alongside Arjun Kapoor.