In Red Dress, Telugu Actress Varsha A Breath Of Fresh Air

Popular Telugu actress Varsha has shared on Instagram some stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot. The Jabardasth fame has uploaded a string of photos in which she can be seen giving different poses in a red dress. The images with different expressions and poses showcase the versatility of the actress as her expression ranges from radiant smiles to intense gazes. In some photos, the actress is playing with her hair to give a candid look. Varsha has chosen a natural backdrop that complements her stunning look.

The actress wrote the name of the studio that facilitated the photoshoot in her caption.

Her fans flooded her comment section with hearts and love while calling her the dazzling girl. One of the users compared her look with the Telugu actress Samantha.

In another set of pictures posted not too long ago, the actress donned a traditional look and she looked nothing less than a goddess. Varsha draped a saree with a huge necklace around her neck. The colour composition of the jewellery and the saree subtly complement each other while the actress posed for the camera.

The backdrop had an idol of the god in one photo while in another she had a stone carving of a baby elephant.

As per the media reports, it is believed that the actress might be seen in the upcoming Bigg Boss Telugu season. It will be hosted by the Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

Varsha gained recognition through the television show name Jabardasth, a comedy programme that aired 8 years ago. The actress then gained followers through her content on YouTube and social media. Varsha has massives 1.2 million followers on Instagram.