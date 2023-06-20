In The Archies BTS From Brazil, Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda Steal The Show

Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies gang has managed to amp up the excitement among their fans since the announcement of the film. After setting the stage of Netflix’s global event ablaze, the official page of The Archies has dropped a behind-the-scenes video of the team’s recent Brazil trip. The clip gives a glance at its star cast. We particularly caught glimpses of Khushi Kapoor and rumoured couple Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. Soon after the video surfaced online, fans couldn’t keep calm about spotting Suhana and Agastya together in the clip. The BTS footage has recorded visuals of them during their rehearsals on the stage, on the Tudum event red carpet and even in the middle of the streets of Brazil.

The video, which was shared with lively music being played in the background, opens to show Khushi Kapoor waving at the camera. Decked in black, Khushi can be seen flashing a big smile on her face. Next up, we are joined in by the speculated couple Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan blowing flying kisses at the camera. The two can be seen standing along with the whole gang on the road, being shot with a bunch of balloons. They all carried their characters’ retro look. We also caught glimpses of the entire team joined by their director Zoya Akhtar, on the stage of the Tudum event.

Calling Agastya and Suhana cute, a fan commented, “The Suhana x Agastya moment was cute, lol.” Another wrote, “Is Suhana teaching Agastya how to do the flying kiss?”

This video comes just a few days after Netflix dropped the first teaser of the musical drama film. While sharing the clip the official Instagram page of the OTT giant wrote, “You’ve seen them in comics, in books, and in Riverdale — but this time around, you’ll see them in India! Set in the ’60s, The Archies builds a world that’s both familiar and new. Here’s your first look.”

On Father’s Day Shah Rukh Khan gave a shout-out to his daughter Suhana and re-shared the teaser clip of The Archies. The superstar wrote, “On Father’s Day here’s wishing the best to my baby… all the babies… and Tiger Baby… for The Archies!”

The Archies will mark the acting debut of SRK’s daughter Suhana, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Apart from these three, the movie would also debut fresh faces like Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda. The movie is slated for a release later this year.