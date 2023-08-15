Independence Day: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan And AbRam Hoist Flag At Mannat; Watch

India is celebrating her 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, August 15, 2021. To mark the occasion several Bollywood stars and celebrities took to their respective social media handles to wish fans a happy Independence Day.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share a photo and a video of the celebrations at his residence Mannat. He captioned the post, “Now the little one has made it a tradition. Hoisting of our beloved Tricolour and wishing everyone Happy Independence Day. Love to all and may our country, India prosper and all of us with it." Check out the post here:

Now the little one has made it a tradition. Hoisting of our beloved Tricolour and wishing everyone Happy Independence Day. Love to all and may our country, India prosper and all of us with it. pic.twitter.com/kmmdpwQ8wM— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 15, 2023

In the photos, one can see the megastar with Gauri Khan and youngest son AbRam Khan. In the video, they can be seen standing in front of the flag and saluting it in respect. They wore pristine white clothes, in keeping with the traditions.

Last year, too, Shah Rukh Khan had celebrated the day with his family at home. They had hoisted the Tricolour and shared photos and videos of the celebrations. This year, however, Aryan Khan, was absent from the festivities.

On the work front, SRK will be seen in the biggest pan-Indian film of the year, Jawan, which is set to hit theatres on September. This highly anticipated film, featuring the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone and an impressive, star-studded cast, promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its thrilling plot. The film follows the story of a man determined to right the wrongs in society and get revenge for his past. The film is expected to be an action-packed thriller where the protagonist, played by Shah Rukh Khan, is faced with a powerful and ruthless villain who has caused suffering to many. Along the way, he meets a seasoned lady officer who becomes emotionally invested in his battle.