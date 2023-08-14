Independence Day Special: This 1967 Film Aptly Showcased The Struggles Of Newly Liberated India

Independence Day is just around the corner. One of the best ways to celebrate the day is with patriotic films that fill our hearts with pride for our country. The Hindi film industry has long had a close association with patriotism, with the concept evolving over the years. With the turn of the millennium, much of patriotic cinema has been about our skirmishes with Pakistan and the battles we fought. In the 60s, films like Naya Daur and Shaheed portrayed the freedom struggle against the British, the need for socialism and farmer struggles. One of the best storytellers in the 60s, when it came to such films, was veteran actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar. Let us take a look at one of his films, Upkar, which was released in Independence Week 53 years ago.

Upkar was released on August 11, 1967, and starred Manoj Kumar alongside Asha Parekh, Prem Chopra, Pran, Kanhaiya Lal, Kamini Kaushal, and Madan Puri. Upkar was Manoj Kumar’s first film as a director. The movie helped establish a new subgenre of nationalistic films, earning him the moniker Bharat Kumar’.

The movie was released two years after the India-Pakistan conflict in 1965 when there was a food scarcity in India. Lal Bahadur Shastri made a plea to the populace to observe a day of fasting once a week. The concept for the movie is thought to have been born at the premiere of Shaheed, another Manoj Kumar production. Shastri had proposed that a movie be made that embodied his motto, ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,’ which honoured both the farmer and the army.

Upkar addressed the problems that the nation, which was still a young republic, was experiencing at the time. It honours rural India while illustrating the temptations that can lead to crimes and illegal activities. Upkar got immense appreciation from both audience and other contemporary artists, with Raj Kapoor showering praises on the film. It was a big hit and the music of the film composed by Kalyasnji Anandji was extremely popular as well. The song Mere Desh ki Dharti is still a top pick for Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations.