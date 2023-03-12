The 95th Academy Awards, which will honour the best movies of 2022 from all across the globe in more than 20 categories, is just around the corner. The Oscars 2023 ceremony will be broadcast live on March 12 at 8pm ET on ABC (early morning on March 13 in India).

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, it will mark the famous comedian’s third time as a presenter at the prestigious event. Amidst this, the announcement of performances of this year’s best original song nominees, including RRR’s Naatu Naatu and Rihanna’s Lift Me Up, has left viewers more excited.

This year comes as a moment of pride for India, as multiple Indian filmmakers and musicians have bagged honourable nominations. With less than a day before the broadcast of the event, here’s taking a quick look at Indian nominations at the global award function.

All That Breathes

Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen’s directorial All That Breathes has received a nomination in the Documentary Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Award. Set against the backdrop of Delhi, the movie sheds light on the increase in air pollution and the escalating violence between communal groups in the nation’s capital. All That Breathes focus on the life of two brothers who devote their lives to rallying for the protection of birds amidst all chaos. The documentary is competing against All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, Fire of Live, A House Made of Splinters, and Navalny.

The Elephant Whisperers

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers has bagged a nomination in the Documentary Short Film category. The plot revolves around the life of a South Indian couple who devotes their lives to taking care of an orphaned baby elephant Raghu. While building strong familial bonds like no other, the movie aims to shatter the barrier between humans and wildlife. Besides The Elephant Whisperers, Haulout, How Do You Measure A Year, The Martha Mitchell Effect, and Stranger At The Gate are the other documentaries that have received a nomination.

RRR

Composed by MM Keeravaani, RRR’s hit dance number Naatu Naatu has been nominated in the Best Original Song category. Just weeks ago it was also confirmed that the track will be performed live onstage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Naatu Naatu is pitted against Rihanna’s Lift Me Up, Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand, Diane Warren’s Applause, and Sony Lux’s This Is A Life.

Meanwhile, Pan Nalin’s Chhelo Show, the Gujarati film that became India’s official entry in the Best International Feature category, did not make the cut in the nomination list.

