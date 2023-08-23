India Lands On Moon: Jr NTR Congratulates ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Touches Lunar Surface

Telugu superstar Jr NTR joined India to celebrate after Chandrayaan-3 made a soft landing on the Moon. India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon’s surface on August 23. The historic moment was broadcast live on Wednesday evening. Following the landmark moment, Taarak took to Twitter and congratulated ISRO on the milestone. “My heartiest congratulations to @ISRO on a successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 mission on the surface of the moon. As always, you are the pride of India," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the historic achievement of Chandrayaan 3’s soft landing, the first country ever to do so on the south pole of the lunar surface, said, “History is created today. When our dear family members witness such history being made before their eyes, life becomes blessed. India is now on the moon. The entire India is celebrating this historic moment.”

Previously, Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were among the many stars who extended their support to Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO).

As per ANI, Kareena said at a media event, “It’s a great and proud moment for India and all the Indians. You feel that pride in your heart. As Indians, all of us right now, are waiting to watch it. A lot of people are going to be glued to watching it. I am going to be doing that with my boys as well, with bated breath.”

Abhishek Bachchan called it a moment of pride. “I am feeling very proud. It will land on 23rd evening and our chests swells with pride because our space programme has reached the moon," Abhishek told the media recently. Singer Hariharan told News18 exclusively, “The whole country is together in this .. we can achieve everything when together."