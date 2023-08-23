India Makes History With Chandrayaan-3: Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal Shower ISRO With Wishes

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14. The Vikram lander landed on the Moon’s surface on August 23 (Wednesday) and India has now joined an exclusive group of countries – the United States, Russia, and China – as the fourth nation to softly land on the Moon! The ISRO mission has created history by becoming the first to successfully land on the lunar south pole. India has joined the ranks of only four countries to achieve a gentle landing on the moon. Celebrities from the Indian film industry took to social media to cheer for India and congratulate ISRO on the historic feat.

Vivek Oberoi wrote on X, “Not luck nor magic, but sheer determination achieves victory!

After 77 years of independence one country has only managed to put a moon on their flag while the other has put their flag on the moon! This is the difference between choosing peace and progress VS terrorism and violence. Salute to the incredible team at @isro and the dynamic leadership of our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. Bharat mata ki jai🙏 Scrolling through my feed everywhere, I am filled with joy to see Indians everywhere celebrating and cheering on the team and #chandrayaan3, this is the true unity of our country, yet another reason to be a proud indian today!"

Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Another giant leap for India! Chandrayaan-3 has successfully landed on the lunar surface, marking a monumental achievement for our space exploration journey. Congratulations to @isro and the entire team! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #Chandrayaan3"

Lara Dutta wrote, “Indian flag on the dark side of the moon!!! 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 What a thrill watching history being made!!! Heart full of pride!! Heartiest of congratulations @isro."

Nagarjuna Akkineni wrote, “Congratulations india!!#Chandrayaan3 we are on the moon."

Anupam Kher congratulated everyone involved and wrote, “India on the moon, countrymen!!! Jai Hind!"

Thanking team ISRO, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Thank you for making us all so proud."

Kartik Aaryan shared a photo of himself with the TV , thanked ISRO and wrote, “Our India is now on the moon. Historic moment."c

An excited Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “What a moment!"

Hrithik Roshan wrote, “My heart swells with pride a little more today, as I witness my people soar high and give their very best. Congratulations & all my respect to @isro & the geniuses behind #Chandrayaan3’s lunar exploration mission. #IndiaOnTheMoon"

Karan Johar wrote, “A historic day for India today as #Chandrayaan3 lands on the moon. Thank you to @isro.in and the entire team for working with a passion to make us all believe that no dream is too far… even the moon! Jai Hind!"