Superstar Kamal Haasan has begun shooting for his much-awaited drama Indian 2 and the filming is proceeding at a brisk pace with filmmaker Shankar. Now, a new development has been reported which suggests that music composer Anirudh Ravichander has begun work on the film. Reportedly, the music composer will be creating fresh background music for the film, but will also be re-using parts of the musical score from the old film. According to media reports, director Shankar has requested music maestro AR Rahman to grant permission to use music from Indian, which was released in 1996.

It is said that the Oscar-award-winning composer has granted his permission for the name. This update has left fans excited as they will get to hear both AR Rahman and Anirudh’s creations in Indian 2. Earlier Anirudh had incorporated Ialiyaraaja’s music for Vikram. Now, fans hope that the same magic can be recreated with Indian 2.

Talking about the film’s production stage, it was recently revealed by entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala that the team of Indian 2 team is busy with continuous night shoots. The speaking portions of the film are likely to be completed in July. Along with this, the post-production work is also simultaneously being done. It is also reported that the team is aiming for a Diwali release slot.

#Indian2 Continuous night shoot on now..The talkie portions of Indian2 will be completed in July. The post-production work is taking place simultaneously as the team is aiming to release the film for Deepavali#KamalHaasan#Shankar — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 5, 2023

It is also worth noting that the film went on floors in 2020, but it came to a sudden halt after a fatal accident on the set. Three crew members died on set after being hit by heavy light equipment that came crashing down on them. This was then followed by the pandemic-induced lockdown which delayed the shoot further. Kamal Haasan then began working on Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action entertainer Vikram.

Indian 2 has a stellar star cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Gulshan Grover, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simhaa, Jayaprakash, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash, Guru Somasundaram, Manobala, Vennela Kishore in prominent roles.

Kamal Haasan will be reprising his iconic character Senapathy in the film and his first look was revealed by Shankar on Ulaganayagan’s birthday last year. The film is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies.

Other than Indian 2, Kamal Haasan is likely to work with filmmaker H Vinoth on his next project. He will also shortly start working on the film KH 234 with Mani Ratnam. The film marks a collaboration of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after nearly 35 years. The movie is expected to be released in theatres in 2024.

