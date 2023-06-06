Indian 2: SJ Suryah To Play Antagonist In Kamal Haasan-starrer?

Director and actor SJ Suryah is a man of many talents. He is renowned for nailing all kinds of roles, including those of the antagonist and supporting cast members. He will now face off against Kamal Haasan in Shankar’s Indian 2. As per some media reports, SJ Suryah will play the antagonist in the much-awaited sequel. This information has been kept under wraps by the makers until now, but the fans of SJ Suryah have already started imagining their favourite actor sharing the screen with Kamal Haasan.

Rumours about SJ Suryah being an adversary in Indian 2 have been trending on Twitter. SJ Suryah recently mentioned his lineup in a YouTube interview, which confused the fans because he also said he will be a part of a big project. Reports surfaced shortly after that he was engaged in a shooting with Kamal Haasan, but the information regarding his role is still kept under wraps by the makers. SJ Suryah reportedly completed filming for his parts in the movie and has been paid massively for his role.

Indian 2 is expected to be a huge success, and fans can’t wait to watch Kamal Haasan on the big screens again. Meanwhile, SJ Suryah also appears as the villain in the movie Game Changer, starring Shankar and Ram Charan. He is also waiting for the release of his upcoming film Bommai with Priya Bhavani Shankar. For its promotions, SJ Suryah has recently joined Instagram and informed his fans by tweeting the same. He also asked everyone to stop encouraging fake IDs as he presents his official Instagram handle to his fans.

I am starting my Insta journey with #BOMMAI release promotions….. pls don’t encourage fake id’s THIS IS MY OFFICIAL INSTA ID thank you all 💐💐💐💐💐💐🙏. https://t.co/gJu11JhOEb— S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) June 3, 2023

Due to a set mishap and the Corona lockdown, the shooting of the Indian 2 movie was cut short in the middle. Additionally, it is claimed that a budget disagreement between Laika and Shankar is also what caused the movie’s postponement. Following the resolution of all the concerns, the filming of the movie has started and is going in full swing. The music of Indian 2 is composed by Anirudh. The movie stars Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth and others.