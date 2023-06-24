Indian Idol 13 Winner Rishi Singh To Grace India’s Best Dancer For A Special Episode | Exclusive

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 15:48 IST

Mumbai, India

Rishi Singh emerged as the winner of Indian Idol 13 in April this year.

Rishi Singh will extend his support to the talented contestant Sushmita Tamang, praising her exceptional dance skills.

Popular dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer 3 is all geared up to raise the bar for entertainment with a ‘3-hour special’ episode this Sunday (June 25). As the competition gets intense, the talented contestants will be put to a new test in this ‘naya daur’, where they will have to showcase their magic of dance. Making the grand evening extra special, the show will be celebrating the legendary singer and king of romantic melodies, Kumar Sanu in the ‘Superhit Sunday With Sanu Da’ special.

The evening will be made even more magical with the presence of Indian Idol 13 winner, Rishi Singh, and the soulful voice of Deboshmita Roy. Rishi will extend his support to the talented contestant Sushmita Tamang, praising her exceptional dance skills.

Following Sushmita and choreographer Subhranil Paul’s heart-touching performance on “Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahi," Rishi dedicates the beautiful song “Tu Hai Jo Mujhe Phir Aur Kya Chahiye" from the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke for her, accompanied by a gesture of offering a rose. Overwhelmed by his affectionate gesture, Sushmita expresses her joy, exclaiming that nobody has ever done something like this for her before.

Rishi Singh emerged as the winner of Indian Idol 13 in April this year. The show was judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, and Vishal Dadlani. After taking home the trophy, the singer told News18 Showsha that he was confident about his victory because he trusted the hard work he had put in during his journey.

“I was expecting it because I worked hard, I was dedicated towards music. I decided to participate with utmost sincerity. I listened to our mentors and followed their advice. That has helped me," Rishi told us, adding, “It was a dream come true moment for my parents. This is what they always wanted to see. They have been waiting for this," he said.

