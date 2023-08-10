Indian Student In China Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Chiranjeevi, Calls Him An Inspiration

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s influence and fan base extend far beyond India’s borders, exemplified by his impressive movie collections internationally and the remarkable ways his fans showcase their admiration. Among these instances, a heartwarming incident occurred in China where a student’s presentation shed light on Chiranjeevi’s inspirational life.

Jismita, a Class 7 student in a government middle school near Beijing, was tasked with creating an audio-visual presentation about the most inspiring personality in her life. Without hesitation, she chose to honour Chiranjeevi for his role in her life. Jismita not only crafted a visually engaging presentation but also eloquently shared the actor’s achievements in her classroom. Her effort garnered applause from her peers and teachers alike. Interestingly, Jismita’s father hails from Andhra Pradesh’s Amalapuram city and now resides in China.

Chiranjeevi’s impact reaches even those who’ve achieved remarkable feats themselves. Jyoti and Vijay, a couple holding the Guinness World Record for dance and yoga, credit Chiranjeevi as a major source of inspiration for their accomplishments. Renowned international choreographer Vijay and acclaimed yoga instructor Jyoti, both currently based in China, regard Chiranjeevi’s journey as a driving force behind their success.

The anticipation for Chiranjeevi’s latest film, Bholaa Shankar, is palpable as it gears up for a release on 1500 big screens worldwide. This movie, directed by Meher Ramesh, is a remake of the popular Tamil film Vedalam. Alongside Chiranjeevi, the film stars Keerthy Suresh in a key role, while Tamannaah Bhatia takes on the role of the heroine.

Following the release of Bholaa Shankar, Chiranjeevi is set to collaborate with director Kalyan Krishna, known for the hit film Bangarraju, for his 156th project. Produced under the Konidela Production Company, this venture is anticipated to star Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Sreeleela in lead roles, as suggested by media reports.

In addition to that, Chiranjeevi’s 157th film is in the works under the production of UV Creations, directed by Vaasishta. While the cast and crew for this film are yet to be finalized, Chiranjeevi’s continuous involvement in exciting projects showcases his unwavering commitment to entertaining his global fan base.