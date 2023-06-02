Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Harrison Ford Starrer To Release In India On June 29

Indiana Jones fans across India are in for a big treat as the Harrison Ford starrer Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is all set to release in the country a day prior to the US. Indian fans will be one of the first to experience the thrill of a lifetime on the big screen as Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist for the big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure on June 29.

Also starring along with Harrison Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook and Mads Mikkelsen. Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny releases in theatres on 29th June in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.