Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Trailer Sends Wave Of Excitement Among Fans, Watch

The critically-acclaimed mega franchise of Indiana Jones is ready to expand with the much-awaited addition of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. As the fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the same since Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull got the surprise of their lives when the makers unveiled the official trailer on Friday.

This year’s STAR WARS celebration got off to a sensational start yesterday in London with the stars and filmmakers of ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ wowing the fans with the first look at the never-before-seen trailer and an extensive exclusive look at the film as well as the new poster. Appearing in person were cast members Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen, Director/Co-Writer James Mangold and Producer Kathleen Kennedy, with a message from star Harrison Ford, to reveal new details about the highly anticipated installment of the iconic franchise. The film, which will be Harrison Ford’s final Indiana Jones adventure, premieres at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18 and opens in theatres on June 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

In Lucas film’s ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), John Rhys-Davies (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”), Toby Jones (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”), Boyd Holbrook (“Logan”), Ethann Isidore (“Mortel”) and Mads Mikkelsen (“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”).

Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark" in 1981, has once again composed the score.

