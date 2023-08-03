India's Champaran Mutton Makes It To Semifinals Of Oscar's Student Academy Awards

Champaran Mutton, a short film made by a Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) student in Pune, has advanced to the semifinals of the prestigious Oscar’s Students Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences bestows the award. Directed by Ranjan Kumar, Champaran Mutton has been shot in Bajjika dialect, which is primarily used in the areas of Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, and Begusarai in Bihar. The short film stars actors Chandan Roy and Falak Khan.

“I am thankful to the entire team for this achievement. This is the result of the hard work that we all put in," said Falak Khan, as reported by NDTV. She added that Champaran Mutton is a heartfelt story that deals with the daily struggles of middle-class families in the country. Falak mentioned, “It is a story of a young man, who is rendered jobless during the lockdown but tries to win over the girl he loves despite his personal troubles. The film is set on a rural backdrop." Reportedly, for this honour, more than 1,700 movies from film schools all over the world were nominated. Champaran Mutton was one of the nominees. In the report, Falak Khan also expressed her optimism and confidence that the movie would advance to the finals. Falak Khan is a native of Muzaffarpur, Bihar. Falak studied engineering at the MIT College of Engineering before earning her MBA degree in Mumbai. Later, she embarked on a journey to establish a career in the entertainment industry.

Taking their film to the Academy Awards, which is the most prestigious celebration of films across the globe, is the ultimate dream vacation for filmmakers and performers.

As per a report by The Statesman, Ranjan Kumar believes that Champaran Mutton making it to the Oscars is a testament to his passion and talent.

Ranjan Kumar is known for his excellence in the field of making riveting short films. Some of his previous works include the 2022 film Saray, which focuses on the lives of a young couple seeking peace while caring for a bedridden father on a stormy, rainy night. In 2019, he directed Pipanya, a film that compassionately depicts the problems that folk artists confront in rural Maharashtra.