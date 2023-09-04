India’s First Dystopian Film Gaganchari Bags International Awards Even Before Its Release

Science fiction is a genre still not widely attempted in Indian cinema its appeal is yet to get consistent. The genre is all the more negligent in Malayalam cinema although some movies like Red Rain, Churuli and Nine have pushed the boundaries in the genre. But even within the science fiction genre, a post=apocalyptic film has never been made in Indian cinema before. This is about to change soon with the release of the Malayalam film Gaganchari which is being promoted as India’s first post-apocalyptic movie.

In a dystopian setting, the movie takes place in the year 2043. The trailer, which was released earlier, features a post-apocalyptic future, along with extraterrestrials and dark humour. Gokul Suresh, Anarkali Marikar, Ganesh Kumar, and Aju Vargas play the key parts in the upcoming movie.

Even before hitting theatres, Gaganachari won numerous international prizes. It won the ‘Best Film’ award at the Art Blocks International Film Festival in Copenhagen and has also received praise from nine other international film festivals, including some prestigious ones in New York and London.

Arun Chandu is directing Gaganachari after Saajan Bakery and Sayanna Varthakal. Together with Priyadarshan colleague Siva Sai, he co-wrote the movie’s script. The director claims that the entire movie was made in the manner of a mockumentary, much like well-known programmes like The Office and What We Do in the Shadows, making it the first Indian science fiction movie to do so.

As per pandemic guidelines, the majority of the movie was filmed in Kochi during the lockdown. The producers built a bio bubble and selected an island near Kochi as one of the filming locations in order to maintain a secure atmosphere.

Anarkali already revealed in an interview that she portrays an alien in this film, a role that has never been explored in Malayalam cinema. Recently, the actress appeared in Ashraf Hamza’s Sulaikha Manzil alongside Lukman Avaran.