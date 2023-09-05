Indie Singer Vasuda Sharma Talks About Her Song 'Manwa Bhaagey: 'I Wanted To Experiment' | Exclusive

Vasuda Sharma ventured into the independent music space, at the time whent it was just a dwarf star in the making. The talented artist commenced her musical journey with the pop band ‘Aasma’ under which she had shelled out superhit songs like ‘Chandu Ke Chacha’ and ‘Tumse Hi Pyaar’. Donning not one but several hats as a vocalist, songwriter, composer, music producer, Vasuada Sharma released two albums between 2013 and 2021, giving her listeners a glimpse of her versatility with cross-genres from Hindustani Classical Music to folk. Her most recent released single ‘Manwa Bhaagey’ is an ode to her musicality and brilliance. In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Vasuda Sharma got candid about the song, her upcoming single ‘Kataar Mein’, her band Sharma and The Besharams and more.

Here are the excerpts:

Manwa Bhaagey is an eclectic song. Despite being an indie song, it switches genres throughout the course of the song. So tell me something about the journey of creating it and what kind of influence you had while making it?

While creating “Manwa Bhaagey” I wanted to experiment and try to blend elements maintaining the coherence of the song. I also wanted to ensure that the transitions between sections came out smooth and seamless. The guitar and violin arrangements complement each other and flow naturally through the course of the song.

What can you tell us about the track Kataar Main with Sharma & And The Besharams? I’ve heard it’s going to be a satirical piece on standing and waiting? What kind of genres it’ll be touching upon and how did you guys go about arranging it?

‘Kataar Mein’ humorously reflects on the never -ending experience of standing and waiting in queues throughout our lives. It serves as a light hearted commentary on the repetitive nature of human existence. I noticed that waiting in lines is something that almost everyone encounters throughout their lives, whether it’s waiting for opportunities, relationships, achievements, or simply going through the daily routines. The idea was to write something relatable highlighting the shared struggles and experiences humans go through whether physical or metaphorical. ‘Kataar Mein’ is an outright Rock n Roll song by my band ‘Sharma And The Besharams’ I finished writing the lyrics and melody along with a basic arrangement and the rest of the boys’ jam on that same structure, altering, tweaking, changing, adding, subtracting all resulting in a collaborative creative process, where each member contributes their unique skills and ideas.

Your album Attuned Spirits was released ten years ago and it was a perfect blend of fusion and modernity. Even at the time when internet and streaming services were not prevalent in the country, it was able to create its space among the catalogues of some of the leading artists in this genre. Do you feel that if the album was released today, it would have gained a different level of popularity?

At a time when digital streaming platforms are accessible globally, allowing the music to be discovered by listeners from different countries and cultures, releasing the album today, it would have definitely made it reach out to a wider audience. Also, with the social media integration where artists can share their albums across social media platforms allowing the existing followers to listen and share with their networks, releasing the album would have significantly amplified the reach.

Also, would you like you create a sequel to Attuned Spirits where you expand the scope of your music and inculcate everything that you have learnt over the years?

I would love to create another album along the lines of ‘Attuned Spirits’. Over the years, I have explored various genres and styles, got to experiment with different musical techniques, intricate chord progressions, improvisation skills and different rhythm patterns. instruments to create a rich and textured musical landscape. I would love involve traditional instruments as well as digital and synthesized sounds.

Independent Music has changed drastically since Attuned Spirits. It has become a parallel industry opposite the commercial music industry. With more and more people shifting to indie music, when you were crowdfunding for Attuned Spirits, did you ever predict a time would come that independent music and artists will have the same footing as some of the most popular faces in the country?

I have been around to witness drastic changes in the music industry from a time when Indie Pop was a thriving part of the music industry running parallelly alongside film

music, moving to a place where remixes took over and CDs and cassettes became redundant. The indie music scene has evolved significantly over the last decade. The term “indie" originally referred to independent music, produced and distributed by artists and labels outside of major record labels. However, it has now grown into a diverse and thriving subculture within the music industry. With the AI taking over, I am really curious to see the changes it brings to the current music scene. Ukustic Tales is a different world altogether from Attuned Spirits.

What’s the story behind that album and since it was your second official album, were you nervous prior to its release?

Ukustic Tales is a stripped-down raw ukulele version of my originals. The arrangements were different from the original songs, I have always loved the charm and sense of intimacy that acoustic arrangements bring to songs and i wanted to create versions where voice , lyrics and storytelling take the forefront. It was a different sound from the music I had made before but I was more excited than nervous.

What does your songwriting process look like? And how would you compare it with let’s say when you are writing and composing independently as opposed to your band Sharma & The Besharams?

Sometimes a personal experience, a strong emotion, a story i came across or even a piece of art or literature can trigger an idea of a song. Emotions often provide a strong

foundation for the theme. At other times i would like the stylistic approach, arrangement or

the feel of a piece I would have heard somewhere and that might trigger the songwriting process. As a solo artist, one has complete creative control over the music. All the decisions regarding songwriting, musical style, arrangements etc are taken by me. The process of

decision making is also quick and less time consuming. However, working with the band has its own perks especially if you are working with

musicians who you appreciate and admire. I am fortunate to have an amazing bunch of musicians who are a part of my band ‘Sharma And The Besharams’. Being in a band allows

for a collaborative creative process, where each member contributes their unique skills and ideas. This results in a more diverse and rich musical output.

Most indie artists like to stick to a niche, a gimmick, a leitmotif that connects them with their fan base or listeners. But your music cannot be categorized into any one box or space. One moment it can be folk, the other moment it can have shades of pop music. And then of course I see Hindustani Classical and R&B influences too. So is this a good thing or a bad thing for an artist?Whether it is detrimental or productive for an artist like that?

I have always experimented with my music. I am always curious, exploring, evolving as an artist. I do feel being versatile does showcase the range of an artist and there is always a possibility of attracting a broader audience. It allows to stay creatively engaged. However, it is also true that a lot of listeners like to identify an artist with their signature or unique sound or style. It also helps marketing and branding much easier if the artist sticks to one genre or style. But i personally believe the decision depends on one’sartistic vision, goals and what brings them joy as an artist. Some artists successfully blend genres while maintaining a recognizable core sound or artistic identity that comes out in all their work.

Where can independent music really go from this point? Do you think, at some point, this stream would also get creatively saturated since more and more artists are cluttering the space?

The indie music scene like any creative space, can indeed become saturated as more artists enter the space. The influx of artists can lead to increased competition for attention, listeners and opportunities. While saturation is a valid concern, I feel it still can remain vibrant and full of opportunities for artists who are willing to adapt, innovate and create music that is relatable and resonates with the listeners.

You have stayed far from the realms of playback singing despite being in the musical profession for a long time. Is that deliberate? If yes, what’s the reason behind it and if no, would you like to do playback in the coming times?

Deep down I am a composer and songwriter more than a singer. I have always loved writing and creating melodies. The joy and freedom of writing and playing my own songs and my desire to communicate meaningful messages through my music made me pursue my independent journey. I would love to pursue playback if that aligns artistic goals and expressions. However, I have never actively pursued that path. Given an opportunity, I know I would way better music composer.

How did you come with your own label and what kind of music can one expect out of it?

I have been part of the music industry since 2003 and and more so of the indie music industry for more than a decade. As an indie musician I have always enjoyed the artistic freedom and control over the creative direction and my musical output. It has been my dream to work out a model that provides the same environment and opportunities to new and upcoming talent along with the resources to help them navigate the music industry independently. ‘Song Nest’ is that endeavor. ‘Song Nest’ would aim to promote artistic freedom and creativity while helping artists navigate the music industry independently. The idea is to also foster a sense of community among the artists and prioritize building meaningful connection with the listeners.