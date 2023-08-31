Indrajit Lankesh's Film Gauri Based On Late Journalist Gauri Lankesh's Life? What We Know

The Kannada film industry is abuzz with excitement as Samarjit Lankesh gears up for his debut. With his lineage tracing back to the distinguished Kannada writer and seasoned journalist P Lankesh, as well as acclaimed director Indrajit Lankesh, expectations are high. Yet, it’s the movie’s title, Gauri, that has particularly piqued everyone’s attention.

The title Gauri immediately takes us to journalist Gauri Lankesh, Indrajit’s sister, who was shot dead in 2017. This link has sparked discussions about whether the film explores facets of her life or the circumstances that led to her death.

During an interview with Vijaya Karnataka web, Indrajit Lankesh disclosed that the film holds a strong social message. While recognising the emotional resonance of the title linked to his late sister, he chose not to divulge the precise motivations for opting for this specific name. He teased that the complete significance of the title would only come to light when the movie is screened in theatres.

Scheduled for August 31, the film’s auspicious Muhurta ceremony will be held at Bangalore’s Big Ganapati Temple. Esteemed guests will include Srisree Dr Nirmalanandanath Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mahasansthan Math and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. During this event, Indrajit has promised to reveal more information about the film.

Samarjith will be joined by actress Sanya Iyer, known for her work in the TV series Putta Gauri Mundash and her participation in the Bigg Boss house. The film’s music will feature compositions by Jessygift and Chandan Shetty, with AJ Shetty overseeing the cinematography. The film Gauri has been scripted by BA Madhu and Rajasekhar.

Indrajit Lankesh is known for his roles as a journalist and media publisher. He has made a significant contribution to Kannada cinema as a writer, director, producer and actor. His filmography includes notable works such as Thuntata, Lankesh Patrike, Monalisa, Aishwarya, and Luv U Alia. He also directed the Bollywood movie Shakeela, starring Richa Chadha.

Apart from Indrajit Lankesh, Samarjit’s grandfather, P Lankesh, is a celebrated writer and acclaimed director. His aunt, Kavitha Lankesh, is also recognised for her contributions to filmmaking. After finishing his education, Samarjit pursued training in acting, stunts and dance at the New York Film Academy. He further honed his acting skills through involvement in various advertisement campaigns.