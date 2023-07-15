Indrajith Sukumaran's Kunjamminis Hospital Will Hit The Theaters On This Date

The makers of the Malayalam film Kunjamminis Hospital have officially announced its release date. Directed by debutant Sanal V Devan, the film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. Touted to be a comedy-drama, the film features a talented ensemble cast including Indrajith Sukumaran, Prakash Raj, Nyla Usha, Baburaj, and Sarayu in the lead roles. Other actors including Harisree Ashokan, Binu Pappu, Biju Sopanam, James Eliya, Sudheer Paravoor, and Prashanth Alexander will be seen in supporting roles. The screenplay for Kunjamminis Hospital is penned by Abhayakumar K and Anil Kurian, who previously collaborated on Priyan Ottathilanu. Produced by Wow Cinemas, the film has cinematography by Ajay David Kachappilly and music by Ranjin Raj.

In the film, a group of characters with strong local connections embark on a journey to explore the realm of the afterlife. Through their amusing tales, their paths intertwine to seek justice and meaning in their transcendent adventure. Kunjamminis Hospital marks the reunion of Indrajith and Mallika Sukumaran.

Some time back, the T Series Malayalam released the official video of one of the film’s songs, titled Ormakalee. The song showcases a group of individuals involved in renovating a hospital named Kunjamminis. Ranjin Raj composed the music for this track, while Vinayak Sasikumar penned the heartfelt lyrics. The song has garnered around 812K views, and it continues to strike a chord among viewers.

Indrajith Sukumaran is best known for films including Left Right Left, Amen, and Ee Adutha Kaalath. Some of his notable projects include Pathaam Valavu, Night Drive, Kurup, Aanum Pennum, Lucifer, and Virus. Now, he is all set to star in a slew of upcoming films like Ram, Mohan Das, Bandra, Itihasa 2, and Marivillin Gopurangal.

Prakash Raj has made a name for himself as an accomplished actor, producer, director, and television presenter. With a career spanning several decades, he left an indelible mark in both South Indian and Hindi cinema. He is best known for films including Kalki, Abhiyum Naanum, Anniyan, and K.G.F: Chapter 2. He has a host of films lined up including Nedulan, Bagheera, Guntur Kaaram, Cheeku, Madha Gaja Raja.