Indrasabha: Bollywood’s Only Film With 72 songs

Films in Bollywood are usually made on a grand scale. Apart from the actors and the sets, music also plays an important part in Bollywood films. Music has been given a lot of importance in Hindi cinema, songs come at a point in Hindi films where they move the story and explain the situation of the character. Songs are also found to increase the emotions attached to the scene and help leave an impact on the audience. Usually, there are at least 4–5 songs in every film. However, there was a film made in the Hindi film industry that still holds the record for the most songs.

A film named Indrasabha, released in 1932, had 72 songs in it, making it the only Hindi film with the most songs. According to reports, there were 9 thumris, 31 ghazals, 13 proper songs, 4 Holi songs, 5 chhand, 5 chobola, and 5 normal songs in the film. The film was released almost 91 years ago and still holds the record.

Indrasabha was directed by Jamahedji and Jehangirji Madan. The story revolved around a benevolent king whose morals are tested by God as they cause an apsara (fairy) to appear before him as a fallen woman begging for mercy. The film starred Nissar, Jehanara Kajjan, and Abdul Rehman Kabuli in the lead roles. At that time, actress Jehanara was among the most popular heroines in the Hindi film industry. Apart from being a great actress, she was also an exceptional singer, and that made the director choose her for Indrasabha.

According to reports, Indrasabha was one of the earliest sound films made in India after the release of Alam Ara, which was the first talkie film ever made in India. The film was also adapted by A Narayanan and RS Prakash and was remade in Tamil in 1936. They named the Tamil version ‘Indrasabha’ as well.