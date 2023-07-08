Inside Drishyam 2 Actress Ishita Dutta And Husband Vatsal Sheth's Brunch Date

Actor-couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth hold a special place in the hearts of fans in the entertainment industry. They are all set to become parents for the first time. Throughout Ishita’s pregnancy journey, they have delighted their followers with enchanting reels and adorable pictures from her maternity shoot. Keeping their fans informed and engaged, the duo shared every precious moment. On Friday, parents-to-be Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth were spotted by the paparazzi as they stepped out for a brunch date in Mumbai.

In the video that surfaced on the internet, the lovebirds can be seen all smiles, posing for the camera together. While posing, husband Vatsal also gave a sweet kiss to his ladylove on her cheeks.

Take a look at the video here:

Talking about their outfits, the duo twinned in blue and white attire. Mom-to-be Ishita flaunted her baby bump in a floral-printed jumpsuit. She showcased her post-pregnancy glow and left her tresses open. On the other hand, father-to-be Vatsal opted for casual clothes. He donned a blue shirt with white pants, complementing his look with a cap and sunglasses.

As soon as the clip went viral, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

Ishita, mom-to-be, shared a funny reel on her social media account alongside Vatsal, revealing the humorous side of her pregnancy experience to her delighted fans.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Sacchi bahut cute & sweet jodi ha (Truely the couple is so cute and sweet)", while another referred to Ishita as “Wifey material."

“Wow, looks amazing sir," a fan commented.

The good news of Ishita’s pregnancy gained attention in March, but the couple officially confirmed it through an Instagram post in early April. The couple shared lovely pictures from their maternity photoshoot, featuring Vatsal tenderly kissing Ishita’s baby bump against a picturesque sunset backdrop. Alongside the photos, they captioned, “Baby on Board" accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Prior to the arrival of their first child, Ishita and Vatsal conducted a Griha Pravesh ceremony in their new home. In celebration of Mother’s Day on May 14, the couple hosted a grand baby shower in the city, attended by their close friends and family members.