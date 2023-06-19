Inside Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actress Ayesha Singh’s Cosy Home

TV actress Ayesha Singh has become a household name due to her stint in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Her performance as Sai opposite actor Neil Bhatt has won the hearts of the audience. The star often grabs the headline for her fashion goals. However, today, the actress is celebrating her 27th birthday and her lavish house has grabbed the spotlight for reflecting her warm and welcoming personality.

Living Room

The living room is said to be an important area of the house. Ayesha Singh tastefully gave her living room a maximalist vibe. She chose chunky yet comfortable sofa sets with bright floral designs and layered them with white sofa covers and wine-coloured embroidered cushions. The room also has a beautiful carpet, but what catches the attention is the indoor plant in the corner. The antic-looking vase has beautiful orange and white-coloured flowers.

The Passage

Adjoining the living room is the passageway to the hall. To make sure that the corridor does not look boring, Ayesha Singh opted for an orange textured wall and marble floors for a polished look.

The Stairs

Ayesha Singh can be seen seated on the stairs as she pose for a photo. The post revealed a wooden staircase with a black railing connecting the two floors of her house. The click offers a glimpse of the upper floor which shows ambient lighting and framed art on the wall right behind her.

The Hall (3rd photo)

The hall has a more contemporary touch to it. The photo reveals a dark grey couch and a wooden centre table in the middle. The room also has large glass window panes in golden colour and red printed curtains.

Balcony

Her spacious balcony makes for a great spot for photoshoots, intimate dinner parties, or even practising yoga. The balcony has potted plants, bright lighting and a good view of the cityscape.

Photo corner

Nowadays, everybody prefers to have a photo corner in their abode. Ayesha Singh too has a dedicated wall for her photos and frames. You can see a collage of her pictures and Shining Star written in the middle. The space also has two beds placed and cushions with graphical writings on them.