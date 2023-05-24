Inside Kannada Actress Anushree's Holiday Diaries

Anushree is one of the most popular television presenters and actresses in the Kannada industry. However, apart from her amazing hosting skills and acting chops, the diva is also known for her social media presence. Anushree recently went to Karnataka’s Kurinjal Peak trek and has shared some glimpses from her experience, which are currently going viral.

In the first photo, Anushree is seen sitting on a road, wearing a white and blue-printed half-shirt. In the next snap, she is seen in a neon green oversized top which she teamed with black tights and matching sneakers. She is holding a steel glass as she poses for the camera. In another picture, Anushree is enjoying the view while sitting on a hilltop. In the last photograph, she is seen along with the whole team with whom she went on the trek. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Some beautiful memories from my first trekking." Take a look at the post:

Goes without saying that apart from her acting abilities, Anushree is also a fashion enthusiast. A few days ago, she shared a couple of photos from her latest photo session. In the pictures, the actress was seen slaying in a hot pink ruffle saree. She opted for nude makeup and rounded off her look with a stone neckpiece set, matching bracelet and ring.

Seeing the pictures, one user commented, “Gorgeousness overloaded," and another said, “Why are you so pretty." “Pink Beauty Super Duper," wrote a third user.

On the professional front, Anushree started off her career as a television personality. She made her debut as an anchor with the 2005 show Tele Anthyakshari on Mangalore-based Namma TV. She later came into the limelight as an anchor after appearing in the ETV Kannada television show Demandappo Demandu. She also runs a YouTube channel named Anushree Anchor, where she hosts a talk show.