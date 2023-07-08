Inside Kannada Actress Sara Annaiah’s Day Out With Friend

Sara Annaiah is one of the leading actresses in the Kannada film industry and she often stays in the headlines for her bold fashion choices. The actress is also an active social media user and always keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, the actress dropped a couple of photographs on her official Instagram account from her recent outing, which made heads turn.

The actress looked pretty in a sleeveless white dress. She opted for glam makeup and kept her wavy traces open. She wore beautiful statement earrings, which added extra glam to her outfit. She rounded off her look with a pair of black heels. The diva is seen enjoying her time with her friends. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, " 7.7.23!"

Seeing the photos, one of her fans commented, “Cutie", and another said, " You are looking gorgeous". Many others shared emojis appreciating her stunning look.

Earlier this week, she shared another set of pictures where Sara was seen slaying in her casual look in a plaid shacket. In the photos, she is seen striking some amazing fun poses.

“Save your head and put powder!” read the caption.

The post was flooded with compliments, and many dropped red hearts and fire emojis in the comment box.

On the professional front, Sara began her career as a model before switching to acting. The actress made her debut in 2017 with Namoor Haiklu. The film was directed by Prasanna Shetty and featured Pavan Kumar, Teju Kumar, and Deepti Manay in the lead roles. She started her journey in Tamil TV industry with the popular serial Malar on Colours Tamil and with the television show Kannadathi on Colours Kannada, she made her debut in Kannada industry. Both of them featured Kiran Raj and Ranjani Raghavan in the major roles.

In 2020, she appeared in a web series called PubGoa, which is streaming on Zee5. Rachitha Rachu, Ayraa, and Vimala Raman played major roles in the series.