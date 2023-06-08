Inside Kareena Kapoor's Vanity Van on The Crew, Packed With Luxurious Mirrors, Ample Space To Prep

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting for her much-awaited film ‘The Crew’. Time and again, she has been sharing fun moments and snippets from the sets on her Instagram handle keeping fans on their toes. Today, she gave a tour of her luxury vanity van from the shooting sets. Sharing a bundle of pictures, she wrote, ‘DAY-37❤️THE CREW❤️’.

In the pictures, Kareena was seen indulging in a self-care session, where she pampered her face with a wet tissue, while her hairdresser styled her locks. In another photo, she was seen relishing a cup of coffee, while she flaunted her winged eyeliner. She also gave a glimpse of all the nibbles and munchies which were kept across the dressing table.

In The Crew Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The film, backed by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry.

When asked about her working experience, she recently shared with Hindustan Times, “I am super excited because of course I have never worked with Tabu. Lolo (sister Krisma Kapoor) and her have done some stellar films together. All of us are females working on the film, including our producers (Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor) That’s the cool thing about these two, they have always been cool enough to break the mould and just do something different. I am really looking forward to it. It’s a big screen film, and I am pretty sure the audience will love it.”

She was also asked if there’s rivalry or friction working with female co-stars, she added, “I have worked in many female-centric films, and worked with most of the female actors. So I think today it’s about doing a good film, it’s not about who is in it, what’s in it. Everybody just wants to do a good film.” Besides this, Kareena also has Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in her pipeline.