Inside Kriti Sanon's 33rd Birthday Bash In Las Vegas

Kriti Sanon celebrated her 33rd birthday on July 27 with a bang. The actress took a short hiatus from her work commitments and jetted off to Las Vegas with her sister Nupur Sanon and some friends to enjoy the special occasion. A week ago, Kriti dropped glimpses from her Las Vegas diaries on Instagram having a blast with her best buddies. Now, the Adipurush actress has treated fans with another carousel of pictures and videos from her birthday week to show how her intimate birthday bash “went like.”

“And it went like…” captioned Kriti Sanon, adding a butterfly and sparkly red heart emoji. The first picture captured Kriti Sanon posing for a picture with Nupur Sanon and two of her friends against the backdrop of a brick wall. A giant female portrait hung on the wall. All of them were dressed in black outfits. Kriti, known for sharing a lovely bond with her sister dropped a picture featuring Nupur in the following snap, where the duo flaunted their white mehendi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

The next couple of pictures and videos showed Kriti Sanon, delving into a fun mood with her clan on the streets of Las Vegas. From devouring sugary delicacies like a unique rainbow-coloured beverage to splurging on an Oreo ice-cream sandwich and a choco bar, Kriti did not stop herself from posting how she spent her days in the vibrant US city.

Kriti Sanon also visited an indoor play zone. While she was not seen engaging in any arcade games, the videos did give us a glimpse of Nupur Sanon trying a few of them. Nupur attempted the claw machine game and successfully pulled out a plush frog toy. Next, she tried her hands at the game of air hockey and jumped in joy for winning it. In one of the videos, Kriti, looking pretty in a white outfit, engaged in some playfulness with one of her friends. The post also offered us a sneak peek of lush greenery and a cloudy night sky.

Not long ago, Kriti Sanon achieved another milestone in her life. On her birthday, the actress launched her own skincare brand Hyphen, in collaboration with PEP Technologies. Hyphen comprises a range of skincare products including sunscreen, face serums, and repair creams.