Inside Mithali Mayekar’s Spain Diaries

Marathi actress Mithali Mayekar has set the temperatures soaring with her latest clicks. Mithali is a predominant face in the Marathi industry, known for her on-fleek acting quotient. But, she is a stunner in real life too. Her Instagram is brimming with pictures of mesmerising photoshoots that leave us floored. From ethnic wear to Western outfits, her fashion wardrobe has it all. Mithali is currently in vacation mode, shelling out major fashion goals in the beautiful city of Spain. And her recent bunch of pictures in sizzling swimwear that she shared on Instagram has definitely made us stop in our tracks.

Hitting back at trolls who pass derogatory remarks about her choice of attire, Mithali’s sarcastic caption read, “I woke up and chose controversy today. PS- Don’t even try to give me “our culture” gyan (advice) in the comment section, you’ll embarrass yourself.”

The hard-to-look-away-from pictures captured Mithali wearing a bright, boho-chic bikini, having intricate floral patterns. The actress dished out major bold vibes, amping up her A-game in the noodle-strap bikini set. She flaunted her curves in the beach peripherals, looking like a million bucks. For the next couple of clicks, Mithali draped a beach wrap skirt, bearing the same colour and patterns. She left her long and wavy brunette tresses open in the sun kissed pictures.

In terms of accessories, Mithali sported a pair of long, shell-made earrings, an elegant chained necklace, and beaded hippie-style bracelets in one hand. The 26-year-old seemed to be in the perfect summer mood, striking various model-like poses, overlooking the distant sea and sandy beaches. Her fiery expressions were a bonus. The actress rounded off her look with subtle makeup.

The pictures were quick to grab the eyeballs of eagle-eyed social media users. They swamped into the comments to share their reactions. While some users lavished Mithali with compliments for her on-fleek glam game, others pointed out that she was disrespecting the Maharashtrian culture.

Mithali is also accompanied by her husband Siddharth Seema Chandekar on her Spain trip. She is on a posting spree now, dropping umpteen pictures and videos of her adventures from her holiday session. You can check them out on her Instagram profile.