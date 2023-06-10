Inside Sussane Khan's Home, An Amalgamation Of Art, Elegance And Luxury

Interior designer Sussanne Khan owns one of Mumbai’s most opulent residences. She frequently appears in news stories for her love life. The ex-wife of Hrithik Roshan has been dating Arslan Goni for over a year. On her social media, Sussane often offers a sneak peek into her lavish Juhu home, where she lives with her children Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The interior designer used antique and sophisticated components to decorate her home and frequently posted photos and videos of it.

This picture of hers working out has a stylish black rhino in the backdrop, with an astronaut poster behind. The poster is black and white but has a tinge of colour thanks to the red ring on its face. Her living space features a lot of neutral and vibrant colours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Given the numerous workout-related videos and pictures she consistently posts on social media, it appears to be her favourite workout location. It’s obvious why this is her favourite area to work out because it exudes light and charm. She is regarded as the most accomplished fashion designer in India. Her home is filled with gorgeous, enormous décor items in muted, earthy colours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

The apartment’s spacious balcony, which provides breathtaking glimpses of the adjacent greenery and Mumbai’s skyline, is one of its most appealing elements. Khan’s endless living room is highlighted with plush white sofas, Victorian-style armchairs, and her beloved indoor-outdoor chair from her company, The Charcoal Project.

She and Hrithik Roshan had two children together and were married for 14 years (2000–2014). Sussanne attended Brooks College in the United States and earned an Associate of Arts degree in interior design in 1995. In 1996, she began her work as an interior designer, treading in the footsteps of her mother, who was a well-known interior designer throughout her prominent career. Together with Gauri Khan, she established The Charcoal Project Foundation in Mumbai in 2011.