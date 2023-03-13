The 95th Academy Awards wrapped up on Monday, and this award function was a matter of pride for the Indian film industry. Not only did people admire the winners for their well-deserved moments of glory, but fans also got emotional as some of the wins felt very personal. One of them was RRR’s Naatu Naatu winning the award in the Best Original Song category. Another win that Indians enjoyed was The Elephant Whisperers in the Best Documentary Short Film category. Actors Key Huy Quan and Brendon Fraser displayed a lot of heart in their acceptance speeches and got extremely emotional on stage while expressing gratitude for their win.

But behind all this, there are a lot of interesting facts that not a lot of people know about the Oscars. For example, one of the puzzling questions that people have is “How did the Academy Awards come to be known as Oscars?” Here are some answers to such questions:

Oscar wasn’t the original name for the award – The award was initially named “the Academy Award of Merit”. The Academy didn’t officially adopt the name until 1939, but it was already widely used as early as 1934 when a report referred to Katharine Hepburn’s first best actress win as an “Oscar” victory.

The first Academy Awards Ceremony happened in 1929 – The 1929 Academy Awards saw more than 270 guests attend but the broadcast of the ceremony only started in 1953. Currently, people from more than 200 nations lock their eyes on the screen when the award ceremony is in progress.

The first ever Best Actor Oscar – The first ever Oscar award for Best Actor was won by Emile Jennings for the film The Last Command. Janet Gaynor won the first award ever for the Best Actress category for the film Seventh Heaven.

Some Oscar records – Tatum O’Neal holds the record for the youngest actor to have ever won the Oscar. She was ten years old when she received the award for best supporting actress for the film Paper Moon in 1973.

Anthony Hopkins holds the record for being the oldest actor to have won the award. He was 83 when he won the Best Actor category for his performance in the film The Father. Walt Disney holds the record for the most number of Oscar wins with 26 awards.

The only sequel to have ever received an Oscar was The Godfather Part 2 in 1974. No other sequel has ever won it.

