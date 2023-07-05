International Bikini Day 2023: Disha Patani to Priyanka Chopra, Actresses Who Sizzled in Bikinis!

INTERNATIONAL BIKINI DAY 2023: Bollywood actresses have consistently dazzled their social media followers with mesmerizing photos and videos. Whether it’s capturing alluring moments during photo shoots, scenes in films, or even captivating item songs, these talented divas have confidently showcased their curves in sultry swimwear and bikinis. On International Bikini Day, celebrated every year on July 5, let’s take a moment to appreciate the B-Town beauties who have consistently set the internet ablaze with their breathtaking bikini snapshots.

DISHA PATANI

Disha Patani treats her fans with mesmerizing beach appearances that instantly gather hundreds of likes and comments. In a gorgeous rust-orange frill bikini, the actress looks absolutely stunning and leaves her followers in awe of her breathtakingly hot appearance.

JANHVI KAPOOR

Janhvi Kapoor exudes sheer elegance and beauty in a vibrant green bathing suit that perfectly complements her toned physique. Showing off her stunning figure in a green bikini, she embraces the scenic splendor from every angle, making the most of her memorable trip.

MOUNI ROY

Mouni Roy sizzles in a stunning printed bikini in Miami as she sets the temperatures soaring with pictures of herself taking a refreshing dip in the Atlantic Ocean.

ESHA GUPTA

Esha Gupta shared a stunning picture on her Instagram, showcasing her incredible figure in a red bikini. The photo captivated her fans, who were left amazed by her perfectly toned body.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Priyanka Chopra was spotted wearing a stylish yellow and white gingham check bikini set. The set consisted of a thin strap top and high-waisted bikini bottoms, which accentuated her figure. To complete her chic summer look, she paired the outfit with sunglasses and a dark lip, adding a touch of glamour.

ANANYA PANDEY

Ananya Panday can be seen wearing a lemon-colored bikini. In the picture, she confidently flaunts her well-toned physique, garnering much attention and appreciation from her fans and followers.