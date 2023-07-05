CHANGE LANGUAGE
International Bikini Day 2023: Disha Patani to Priyanka Chopra, Actresses Who Sizzled in Bikinis!
1-MIN READ

International Bikini Day 2023: Disha Patani to Priyanka Chopra, Actresses Who Sizzled in Bikinis!

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 07:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Disha Patani, Esha Gupta, Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Mouni Roy, B-town Divas who have aced bikini looks. (Images: Instagram)

International Bikini Day 2023: Let's take a moment to appreciate the B-Town beauties, from Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, Mouni Roy to Esha Gupta, Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Pandey, who have set the internet ablaze with their bikini snapshots

INTERNATIONAL BIKINI DAY 2023: Bollywood actresses have consistently dazzled their social media followers with mesmerizing photos and videos. Whether it’s capturing alluring moments during photo shoots, scenes in films, or even captivating item songs, these talented divas have confidently showcased their curves in sultry swimwear and bikinis. On International Bikini Day, celebrated every year on July 5, let’s take a moment to appreciate the B-Town beauties who have consistently set the internet ablaze with their breathtaking bikini snapshots.

DISHA PATANI

(Image: Instagram)

Disha Patani treats her fans with mesmerizing beach appearances that instantly gather hundreds of likes and comments. In a gorgeous rust-orange frill bikini, the actress looks absolutely stunning and leaves her followers in awe of her breathtakingly hot appearance.

JANHVI KAPOOR

(Image: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor exudes sheer elegance and beauty in a vibrant green bathing suit that perfectly complements her toned physique. Showing off her stunning figure in a green bikini, she embraces the scenic splendor from every angle, making the most of her memorable trip.

MOUNI ROY

(Image: Instagram)

Mouni Roy sizzles in a stunning printed bikini in Miami as she sets the temperatures soaring with pictures of herself taking a refreshing dip in the Atlantic Ocean.

ESHA GUPTA

(Image: Instagram)

Esha Gupta shared a stunning picture on her Instagram, showcasing her incredible figure in a red bikini. The photo captivated her fans, who were left amazed by her perfectly toned body.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA

(Image: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra was spotted wearing a stylish yellow and white gingham check bikini set. The set consisted of a thin strap top and high-waisted bikini bottoms, which accentuated her figure. To complete her chic summer look, she paired the outfit with sunglasses and a dark lip, adding a touch of glamour.

ANANYA PANDEY

(Image: Instagram)

Ananya Panday can be seen wearing a lemon-colored bikini. In the picture, she confidently flaunts her well-toned physique, garnering much attention and appreciation from her fans and followers.

