International Dance Day 2023: Madhuri Dixit, Hrithik Roshan And Other Dancing Sensations In Bollywood

International Dance Day, marked on April 29, celebrates various dance forms and raises awareness about its benefits. In Bollywood, dance has always been an integral part of movies. From Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan, many actors in Bollywood have set benchmarks with their dance skills. Their energy, passion, and grace have left audiences mesmerized. This International Dance Day, let’s take a look at some Bollywood stars who are famous for their incredible dancing skills and have wowed audiences with their performances.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri Dixit Nene is a symbol of sophistication and elegance. Her moves in songs such as Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, and Choli Ke Peeche are still remembered by many. Her prowess was so much that several actresses refused to play the role of Nisha (later essayed by Karisma Kapoor) in Dil Toh Pagal Hai, which had a focus on dance, due to their reluctance to compete with Madhuri’s skills. Madhuri has also been a judge in various dance reality shows.

Nora Fatehi

Nora has left a lasting impression on her audience with her scintillating performances, be it Dilbar or Taki Taki. Her on-screen performances have been remarkable, and Nora has managed to captivate her audience with her charisma and energy.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is known for her exceptional dancing skills and has established herself as one of the best dancers in Bollywood. With her graceful, elegant, and energetic moves, Katrina has a long list of hit songs to her name including Kala Chashma, Sheila Ki Jawani, Chikni Chameli, and Kamli.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is not just a phenomenal actor, but a fabulous dancer as well. Shahid started his career as a background dancer and has trained in hip-hop, jazz, and contemporary dance. Gulaabo, Saree Ke Fall Sa, Dhating Naach, Gandi Baat, and Nagada are some of his most memorable songs. Whether it’s a romantic track or a peppy number, Shahid can pull it off with ease.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is known for his electrifying dancing skills, which are a combination of fluidity, grace, and energy. Hrithik has an uncanny ability to express any emotion through his moves, making his songs a treat to watch for his fans. Hrithik’s dance numbers, such as Jai Jai Shivshankar, Dhoom 2, and Bang Bang, remain popular with audiences.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is a dancing diva who can make heads turn with her killer moves. She has a unique style that is both graceful and sensual. Her tracks Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam Hui, and Anarkali Disco Chali, are all-time favourites.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is a Bollywood sensation who has taken the industry by storm with his ability to groove to any track. His dance numbers, such as Beat Pe Booty, Mundiyan, and Ding Dang, are a visual treat for audiences. With his infectious energy and mesmerizing moves, Tiger has established himself as one of the most versatile dancers in Bollywood.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is known for his dynamic dance moves. His dance numbers, such as Badri Ki Dulhania, Main Tera Hero, and Tamma Tamma Again show off his infectious energy on the dance floor.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor proved her mettle as a dancer in the Bollywood movie ABCD 2, where she showcased her versatility and range. Shraddha’s dance numbers, such as Bezubaan Phir Se, and High Rated Gabru, have become chart-toppers. She is undoubtedly one of the best dancers in Bollywood today.

