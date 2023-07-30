International Day of Friendship 2023: Bollywood Songs to Dedicate to Your BFF Today!

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF FRIENDSHIP 2023: Friends are the ones we can trust to have our backs, no matter what the circumstances are in life. They rightfully earn the title of ‘the family we choose.’ They uplift our spirits during challenging times and enrich our lives in countless ways. To commemorate the bond of friendship, International Friendship Day is celebrated worldwide on July 30. However, in a few countries such as India, Malaysia, the United States and Bangladesh, the day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August which falls on August 6 this year.

Friendship Day is all about cheering on your best friend by giving them gifts or just simply telling them what they mean to you. The most meaningful way to make them feel special is through heartfelt gestures like writing them a letter or dedicating a song to them. On International Friendship Day, we have curated a list of Bollywood songs that you can dedicate to your best friend: