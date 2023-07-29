International Tiger Day 2023: Best Tiger Movies Of All Time

INTERNATIONAL TIGER DAY 2023: International Tiger Day, observed annually on July 29, provides a crucial opportunity to raise awareness about tiger conservation and the vital role these majestic creatures play in the ecosystem. The day aims to create an environment conducive to protecting tigers and ensuring their survival in the wild. In addition to promoting conservation efforts, this occasion also serves as the perfect moment to immerse ourselves in the captivating world of tiger-centric movies. On this occasion, let’s delve into some of the finest tiger movies ever created.

Junoon (1992)

It is a compelling film that follows the story of Vikram, portrayed by Rahul Roy, who narrowly escapes a deadly encounter with a cursed tiger, only to discover that he undergoes a bizarre transformation into a tiger himself every full moon. As Vikram grapples with his newfound condition, he becomes a fearsome hunter, preying on unsuspecting victims. The movie also features stellar performances by Pooja Bhatt and Avinash Wadhawan in lead roles. Two Brothers (2004)

It is a touching and adventurous film that centres around two tiger siblings who were separated as cubs and ended up in captivity. After many years, fate brings them back together, but circumstances have changed them, and they find themselves on opposing sides. The conflict arises due to the unintentional actions of an explorer, whose interference inadvertently forces them to fight each other. Kaal (2005)

It takes audiences on a thrilling journey within the majestic setting of Jim Corbett National Wildlife Park. The movie revolves around a tiger expert, his spouse, two tourists, and a local village leader as they battle for survival against supernatural creatures within the boundaries ofthe National Wildlife Park. Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, and John Abraham play the lead roles in the movie. Burning Bright (2010)

The thrilling story revolves around a young woman and her autistic little brother, who find themselves trapped in a house with a hungry tiger during a hurricane. Life of Pi (2012)

The movie follows the journey of a young man who survives a sea disaster and embarks on a thrilling adventure of self-discovery. During his time as a castaway, he forms an unexpected bond with another survivor, a fierce Bengal tiger. The Jungle Book (2016)

A young boy named Mowgli is forced to leave the jungle due to a dangerous tiger named Shere Khan. With the assistance of a wise panther named Bagheera and a carefree bear named Baloo, Mowgli sets out on a journey to discover his true self. Mission Tiger (2016)

It is the first film that sheds light on the primary cause of tiger poaching in India, with a powerful message at its core: save the tiger. The film features Bijulal and Vijay Raaz in lead roles.