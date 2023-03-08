International Women’s Day 2023: Samantha, Bhumi, Shilpa, Kangana, More Send Message for Equal Rights

International Women’s Day, observed every year on March 8, is one of the most significant days of the year for honoring women’s accomplishments, promoting gender equality, advocating for faster gender parity, and raising money for charities that support women. Also, International Women’s Day is a day of celebration for all women’s social, economic, cultural, and political accomplishments. And to make the occasion extra special several Bollywood stars including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and more extend warm greetings on social media.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram Story to share a post that speaks about the equality of women.

Bhumi Pednekar sent out a message to women saying ‘you are the best.’ Along with the clip, she wrote on Instagram, “Affirmation for today and everyday. #HappyWomensDay ✨❤️."

Shilpa Shetty posted a pic of herself as she transformed into the lady in the iconic ‘we can do it’ poster. The American World War II wartime poster produced by J. Howard Miller was published in 1943 for Westinghouse Electric as an inspirational image to boost female worker morale.

Along with the post, Shilpa wrote, “नारी शक्ति।⭐Regardless of which culture, region, country, or era we belong to; women have always demonstrated immense strength and unspeakable volumes of grit. Here’s to every woman who has fought stigma, trauma, abuse, and other hurdles to achieve their dreams. Now, with technology at our disposal, let’s work together to empower women and other marginalized groups, who are still fighting their battles for a better life. That would truly make it a ‘Happy’ Women’s Day! ♥️💪

#InternationalWomensDay #DigitALL #EmpowerWomen #BetterTomorrow #RosieTheRiveter."

Kangana Ranaut sent a voice note to all the women and said that they go through lot of challenges and difficulties. She also saluted their spirit.

Joining the actresses, are Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn, who also shared a special message on their social media handles.

Sanjay wrote, “To all the women in my life, thank you for inspiring me with your strength and grace. #HappyWomensDay."

Ajay Devgn shared a clip from Bholaa featuring Tabu’s character of a relentless cop, and the efforts she took for her role.

Kajol too penned a special message for all the women. “From the Amazons & Joan of Arc & Rani Laxmibai. We have always been believers in our own strength. Let’s not celebrate today. Let’s promise that we will never forget that this is who we are.. to all women everywhere fighting your own fight.. you are not alone.. ✨," she tweeted.

