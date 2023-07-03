Internet Goes Awe As Actress Bhavana Menon Shares Her New Look, Check Pics

Bhavana Menon, the popular Malayalam actress has been away from showbiz for quite a long time. The actress finally made a comeback with her Malayalam film titled Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn released back in February 2023. The actress recently shared a series of pictures on social media that went viral.

In the post, Bhavana looked extremely beautiful in her black kurta which had silver leafy prints on it. The actress was seen in open hair, pairing this look with big hoop earrings, simple makeup, and pink lips. She captioned this picture, “Outfit- @jugalbandhi Styling- @sabarinathk_ Photography- @pranavraaaj #Bhavana #BhavanaMenon #Mrsjune6."

Bhavana Menon’s new look was heavily admired by her followers and they showered her with appreciation. The post received thousands of likes and a lot of appreciation. One of the social media users commented, “Looking very beautiful chechi”, while another one wrote, “Super”

Bhavana also shared a reel in the same outfit, which had the song, Nain ta Heere from the movie Jug Jug Jeeyo. The actress captioned the picture, “In a mood to post some #RandomShit #MightDeleteLater PS: Love this song”

The actress looked stunning showing her moves on the song.

Bhavana Menon took a break from acting in Malayalam cinema after an abduction and sexual assault in February 2017. She was attacked by a group of men when she was travelling from Thrissur to Kochi. One of the well-known actors in Malayalam cinema, Dileep’s name came to the fore during the investigations and he was arrested because of the allegations. Later he was released on bail until 2022 when new charges were filed against him and five others alleging Dileep’s attempt to intimidate an investigating officer.

Bhavana Menon is best known for films such as Chithiram Pesuthadi, Nammal, Deepavali, and Vishnuvardhana. Jai Bhajrangi, Bhajarangi 2, Govinda Govinda, Inspector Vikram, Adam Joan, Vilakkumaram, Chowka, and many more are just a few of her other works. In 2002, the actress made her acting debut in Nammal. Shortly, she will play roles in films including Pink Note, Hunt, and Case Of Kondana.